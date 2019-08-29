Your Google Home Mini deserves a new home with this $5 wall mount

- Aug. 29th 2019 6:09 pm ET

0

vodool (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Google Home Mini Wall Mount for $4.99 Prime shipped when the code 5E6H5MQX is used at checkout. This is a 50% discount from its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you have your Google Home Mini in the kitchen or bathroom, this mount is a must. It lets you get the smart speaker off your counter and away from potential spills. Plus, the built-in cable management will give your space a clutter-free look. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If it’s an Echo Dot mount you’re after, this one for $4.50 Prime shipped should get the job done. It’s only designed for the 3rd generation, so do keep that in mind. Like the model for the Google Home Mini above, you’ll get built-in cable management here, too.

Vodool Google Home Mini mount features:

  • Designed for Google Home Mini (device is not included).
  • Wrap the cord around the reel and hide it perfectly in the back of the holder, thus free up your counter space and provide a much cleaner look, also keep your speaker safe from any potential damage such as liquid spills or food splatter.
  • Since your Mini is placed vertically on the wall, its microphone and speaker are all exposed, then could receive and transmit more real sound ensuring no interruption in voice recognition.
  • The anti-slip gray rubber gasket fit firmly with the power adapter, keep your Google Home Mini stable on the wall outlet. Due to the special design of the stand, most of the gravity will be scattered on the wall.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
vodool

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide