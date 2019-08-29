Your Google Home Mini deserves a new home with this $5 wall mount

vodool (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Google Home Mini Wall Mount for $4.99 Prime shipped when the code 5E6H5MQX is used at checkout. This is a 50% discount from its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you have your Google Home Mini in the kitchen or bathroom, this mount is a must. It lets you get the smart speaker off your counter and away from potential spills. Plus, the built-in cable management will give your space a clutter-free look. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If it’s an Echo Dot mount you’re after, this one for $4.50 Prime shipped should get the job done. It’s only designed for the 3rd generation, so do keep that in mind. Like the model for the Google Home Mini above, you’ll get built-in cable management here, too.

Vodool Google Home Mini mount features:

Designed for Google Home Mini (device is not included).

Wrap the cord around the reel and hide it perfectly in the back of the holder, thus free up your counter space and provide a much cleaner look, also keep your speaker safe from any potential damage such as liquid spills or food splatter.

Since your Mini is placed vertically on the wall, its microphone and speaker are all exposed, then could receive and transmit more real sound ensuring no interruption in voice recognition.

The anti-slip gray rubber gasket fit firmly with the power adapter, keep your Google Home Mini stable on the wall outlet. Due to the special design of the stand, most of the gravity will be scattered on the wall.

