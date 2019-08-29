PUMA’s Labor Day Sale offers 30% off all weekend and deals from $20

PUMA’s Labor Day Sale offers 30% off all weekend with promo code LABORDAY30 at checkout. Orders of $35 or more receive free delivery. The men’s HYBRID Rocket Aero Running Shoes are currently on sale for $84 and originally were priced at $120. This style is new to PUMA and features a supportive design for every stride. It also has a foam insole for comfort and its “bead-like” structure will promote a springy step. Best of all, you can find these shoes in three fun color options as well as a women’s version. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- HYBIRD Rocket Aero Running Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- Electron Street Sneakers $35 (Orig. $60)
- Persist XT Knit Training Shoes $28 (Orig. $60)
- HYBIRD Sky Lights Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- 3-Pack Cotton Classic Boxer Briefs $20 (Orig. $28)
Our top picks for women include:
- HYBRID Rocket Aero Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- IGNITE Flash Summer Slip Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- HYBRID Sky Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- NRGY Neko Shift Running Shoes $42 (Orig. $75)
- Graphic Leggings $35 (Orig. $50)
