Rachio’s 16-zone smart sprinkler controller drops to new low: $224 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Rachio 3 16-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller (16ZULW-C) for $223.85 shipped. Also at Home Depot. This is down from its $280 going rate, $250 sale price at Best Buy, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Opt for the 8-zone at $200. Rachio’s 3rd generation smart sprinkler controller works with HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa, allowing you to start or stop watering with just your voice. Plus, with HomeKit support, you can program your watering through Automations, which are getting a big upgrade in iOS 13 next month. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch HomeKit support and opt for Rachio’s 2nd generation 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller at $138.50 shipped. You’ll still get Alexa and Assistant capabilities, but this previous generation is missing a few upgraded features of its bigger brother above. Some of the features you’ll be missing out on are Premium Weather Intelligence Plus and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler features:

Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

Experience fast DIY installation. Rachis Smart sprinkler controllers replace 99% of existing sprinkler controllers. Install in 30 minutes or less with no special tools needed. Our in-app installation tutorial helps you get online and watering in no time!

Deliver all the water your plants need; no more, No less. Rachis creates tailored Smart schedules based on the specific needs of your lawn, including plant type, soil type, sun exposure, and more.

Enjoy Rachis with all major Smart home platforms. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, nest, and more! Power Supply: External Transformer (6-ft cord – 2.1mm x 5.5mm Female barrel plug)

