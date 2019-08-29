Saucony gets you running for Labor Day with extra 25% off sale styles

Saucony’s Labor Day Weekend Event offers an extra 25% off sale styles with code LABORDAY25 at checkout. Receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Liberty ISO Running Shoes were originally priced at $160, however during the sale you can find them for $90. These shoes were made to be supportive and breathable with a stretchy mesh material that mimics your natural stride. This shoe also is available in an array of color options as well as a women’s style. It offers superior cushioning and a padded tongue for extra comfort. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out the adidas 30% off sitewide event going on now.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

