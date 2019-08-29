Saucony gets you running for Labor Day with extra 25% off sale styles

Saucony’s Labor Day Weekend Event offers an extra 25% off sale styles with code LABORDAY25 at checkout. Receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Liberty ISO Running Shoes were originally priced at $160, however during the sale you can find them for $90. These shoes were made to be supportive and breathable with a stretchy mesh material that mimics your natural stride. This shoe also is available in an array of color options as well as a women’s style. It offers superior cushioning and a padded tongue for extra comfort. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out the adidas 30% off sitewide event going on now.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ride ISO Running Shoes $90 (Orig. $120)
- Liberty ISO Running Shoes $90 (Orig. $160)
- Omni ISO Running Shoes $75 (Orig. $130)
- Triumph ISO 4 Shoes $90 (Orig. $160)
- Guide ISO Running Shoes $67 (Orig. $120)
Our top picks for women include:
- Guide ISO Running Shoes $67 (Orig. $120)
- Liberty ISO Running Shoes $90 (Orig. $160)
- Omni ISO Running Shoes $75 (Orig. $130)
- Kinvara 9 Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $110)
- Zealot ISO 3 Running Shoes $49 (Orig. $130)
