This Twelve South BookArc MacBook Stand is made of birch: $20 (Save 65%)

Twelve South via Amazon is offering its Birch BookArc for MacBook for $19.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there, a $17 savings compared to Amazon’s current offer, and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. For those hooking up a MacBook to a monitor, owning a stand is a no-brainer. With BookArc, you’ll have an elegant, curved stand that will look great on any desk. This specific model is made of birch wood, giving it an even more unique appearance. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings easily justify buying a box of Care Touch Cleaning Wipes for $15. These individually wrapped wipes are perfect for cleaning all of your electronics, including a Mac. Each wipe is pre-moistened, allowing you to always be just a minute away from a clean screen.

Twelve South Birch BookArc features:

Elevates MacBook up off your desk for a cleaner, less cluttered workspace

Compatible with MacBook (12-inch), MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (USB-C/ Thunderbolt 3), and MacBook Pro with Retina Display.

BookArc mod has built-in cable management to hold cables in place for grab and go convenience

