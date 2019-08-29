Create a 300-inch 4K screen with ViewSonic’s UHD Projector: $950 (Reg. $1,300)

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic 4K Projector (PX727) for $949.99 shipped. That’s $350 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $50 of the lowest price we have tracked. This projector offers a rather affordable way to put a large 4K screen in your home. It’s creates up to a 300-inch image, sports HDR, and has a 15,000 hour lamp life. This means you’ll be able to use it 4 hours per day for a decade. Rated 4/5 stars.

Keep your new projector up and out of the way with VIVO’s $16 Mount. This is the exact mount I use and not only was setup a breeze, it’s super easy to adjust as well. It’s comprised of high-grade steel and can support projectors that weigh up to 30 pounds.

ViewSonic 4K Projector features:

BIG SCREEN HOME THEATER: Immersive theater-like experience in 4K UHD (3840×2160), 4X the clarity of Full HD, on a screen up to 300 inches in 2200 lumens

CINEMATIC COLORS: This home theater projector features RGBRGB color wheel with Rec. 709, and Rec. 2020 compatibility for colors you expect at the movie theater

HDR CONTENT SUPPORT: With the ability to decode HDR video signals, this projector delivers incredibly detailed video playback

LONG LAMP LIFE: SuperEco mode allows the lamp to shine bright for up to 15,000 hours.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!