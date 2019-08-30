Nike, adidas, Oakley and more up to 80% off during 6PM’s Labor Day Event

6PM’s Labor Day Sale offers up to 80% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Oakley, Sperry, Under Armour and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Boost your workouts with the men’s Nike Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes. They’re currently on sale for $43, which is down from its original rate of $85. These shoes were designed to be lightweight and flexible for a natural stride. It also has a padded tongue and collar for extra comfort. Plus, you can find this style available in an array of color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Under Armour Breathe Solar Sneakers are currently marked down to $44 and originally were priced at $80. These shoes feature a sock-like fit and a breathable mesh material to help promote comfort.

The most notable deals for women include:

