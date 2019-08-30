Apple’s iPhone XR Smart Battery Case returns to Amazon low: $102 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is offering the Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XR in White for $102 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $27 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re looking for a way to boost battery every day or simply when traveling, this Apple Battery Case is an excellent option for iPhone XR owners. It ratchets up talk time by 39 hours, internet by 22, and video playback by 27, allowing many power users to last around a couple of days or so. Since it’s developed by Apple, it has unique software capabilities that allow users to monitor its current percentage in the batteries widget and when charging. Qi charging is supported, ensuring that you can continue to top off your iPhone wirelessly. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Swing by our video review to learn more.

Want a battery that can charge all of your devices? Have a look at Heloideo’s 10000mAh Power Bank for $37 when clipping the on-page coupon. I’ve owned this battery pack for a couple years now and absolutely love that it has built-in cables for microUSB, USB-C and Lightning.

Apple Smart Battery Case features:

The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.

It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).

Talk time up to 39 hours

Internet use up to 22 hours

Video playback up to 27 hours

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!