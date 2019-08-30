GAP’s Big Labor Day Event kicks off w/ 40% off sitewide: jeans, outerwear,more

GAP’s Big Labor Day Event offers 40% off sitewide, including clearance, with promo code DAYOFF at checkout. All customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Skinny Jeans with GapFlex is a great upgrade to your wardrobe and they’re currently on sale for $48. To compare, this style was originally priced at $80. Its skinny design is very trendy for fall and its stretch material adds comfort. You can also pair it with the Wool Quarter-Zip Mockneck Sweater when the weather gets cold. Best of all, the sweater is on sale for $48 and originally was priced at $80. Head below to find even more deals.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Raglan Bomber Jacket $77 (Orig. $128)
- Slub Cotton Raglan Crewneck Sweater $36 (Orig. $60)
- Wool Quarter-Zip Mockneck Sweater $48 (Orig. $80)
- Skinny Jeans with GapFlex $48 (Orig. $80)
- Casual Classic Blazer in Linen-Cotton $35 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Denim Western Shirt $36 (Orig. $60)
- Lived-In Stretch Poplin Shirt $30 (Orig. $50)
- Mid Rise Favorite Jeggings with Raw Hem $36 (Orig. $60)
- Modern Plaid Blazer $77 (Orig. $128)
- Corduroy Mini Skirt $30 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
