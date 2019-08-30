Get Philips Hue’s HomeKit-enabled color 3-bulb starter kit for $100 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the Philips Hue HomeKit Color 3-Bulb Starter Kit for $99.99 shipped. This is 33% off its regular rate and is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll get over 16,000,000 potential colors with Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs, allowing you to enjoy a customized living space. Plus, this setup includes the Hue Hub which is compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you already have a Hue Hub, opt for the White A19 Smart Bulb at $12 Prime shipped. This is a great way to expand an already existing Hue setup, as generally, you won’t need RGB lighting everywhere. White bulbs like this are great for areas like closets, bathrooms, or even laundry rooms as they are much more budget-friendly than the more expensive color options above.

Philips Hue Starter Kit features:

By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience. With the Philips Hue App you can set routines to help you feel energized in the morning, have your lights detect when you arrive home, or turn the smart lights off gradually as you head to bed. Customization is at your fingertips with Philips Hue

