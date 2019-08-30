Prime members can score this 7-in-1 USB-C hub with Ethernet, SD, more for $26

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HooToo 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $25.99 shipped for Prime members who use the code YRBL2AMH at checkout. Normally $50, generally Prime members normally get a $10 discount to $40, making this discount the best price we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve got Apple’s latest laptops or tablet, then it’s understandable if you struggle with losing ports. This hub gives you USB 3.0, HDMI, Ethernet, SD, and more through a single plug. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those who just want to convert a single USB 3.0 device to USB-C, check out nonda’s adapter for just $9 Prime shipped. I own several of these and keep them in various places should I ever need a dongle. It’s made of aluminum and comes in multiple colors to easily match whatever Mac you plug it into. Plus, it’s small enough to keep on the end of some devices, like printer cables or mouse wireless adapters, to convert that device to USB-C.

HooToo 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Ports galore: The USB C hub offers a comprehensive range of different ports to vastly extend your laptop’s connection capacity and plug in peripherals

4K compatible: state-of-the-art 4K HDMI port transmits Ultra HD signals for unparalleled image quality

Surf with 1 Gaps: connect Super high-speed Internet via the adapter’s Ethernet port (backward 1000/100/10 Mbps) in case Wi-Fi connection is unavailable

High speed data transfer: 3 USB 3.0 Ports transfer large files such as movies and pictures in a few seconds (bitrate 5 Gaps)

Easily transfer photos: 2 slots for tf & SD cards and supports the formats SD/ SDHC/ SDXC/ UHS-I TO transfer photos and other data to your laptop

