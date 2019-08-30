Snag this 4-Outlet Smart Surge Protector for $10 (Over 30% off)

KT-KMC (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-Outlet Smart Surge Protector for $10.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 30% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Despite having such a low cost, this plug does not lack in features. It works with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, while also providing basic surge protection. You can even set up timers and schedules. Rated 4/5 stars.

Give up smart capabilities for two additional plugs with Philips’ $8 6-Outlet Surge Protector. This handy and cost-effective surge protector turns two outlets into six, providing four additional ways to power up. It also has a 900 Joules surge protection rating, helping keep your electronics safe.

KMC 4-Outlet Smart Surge Protector features:

The smart plug has 4-outlet, there is a “always on” outlet and 3 individual control light outlet, you can control the smart plug using the KMC Smart or Amazon Alexa, Google home app.

The smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, echo dot, Google home and IFTTT to manage your home devices through voice control. You can control home appliances remotely and smartly by your phone or tablet using the smart life App, only needs Wi-Fi. No hub or subscription required.

