CyberpowerPC’s desktop gets you into the PC gaming world at $649 (Reg. $825)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming Computer with 2.9GHz i5/8GB/1TB/128GB for $649 shipped. This is down from its near-$825 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For those who aren’t keen on the idea of building their own computer, this is a great alternative. You’ll get Intel’s 9th generation processor and motherboard already assembled with some other fine components. Graphics-wise, there’s NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB GPU, which is perfect for playing most games in 1080p or 1440p. Plus, users can easily upgrade this machine to have better specs down the road should their tasks become more demanding. Rated 4.7/5 stars by hundreds.

Not in the market for a high-end gaming PC? Save a few bucks when opting for the Acer Aspire C24 All-in-One Dekstop for $600 shipped. Though it’s only $50 less, the savings aren’t just to be had on the computer itself. You’ll also negate the need for buying a monitor along with other peripherals like speakers, netting you even more savings.

Or, keep even more cash in your pocket when you pick up the ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook for $200 shipped. It’s not quite as capable as either machine above, but for more lightweight tasks like web browsing, music enjoyment, or Netflix binging, it gets the job done just the same.

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC features:

System: Intel Core i5-9400f 2. 9GHz 6-Core | Intel B360 Chipset | 8GB DDR4 | 120GB SSD | 1TB HDD | Genuine Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB Video Card | 1x HDMI | 1x DisplayPort

Connectivity: 6 x USB 3. 1 | 2 x USB 2. 0 | 1x RJ-45 Network Ethernet 10/100/1000 | 802. 11AC Wi-Fi | Audio: 7. 1 Channel | Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

Special Feature: window side Case Panel | Custom RGB Case Lighting | RGB 7 Colors Gaming mouse

Warranty: 1 Year Parts & Labor | Free Lifetime Tech Support

