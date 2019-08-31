Freeman Beauty face and body masks are on sale from $3, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Freeman Beauty (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its Face and Body Masks from $3 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Facial Mask Variety Set at $12.62, which generally goes for $16. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In the variety set, you get masks that are easy-to-peel and dual-action, as well as a pair of 10-minute options. Whether you’re looking for a way to destress, renew, polish, or purify your skin, these face masks will get the job done. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

This silicone face mask applicator brush is a must, especially at just $2 shipped on Amazon. It’ll help you get an even and smooth application of your new face mask, and since it’s silicone, you’ll easily be able to clean it afterward. Plus, it’s safe on all skin types.

Freeman Beauty Facial Mask Variety Set features:

Charcoal & Black Sugar Polishing Mask: Unique 2-in-1 exfoliating mask with purifying Charcoal and exfoliating Black Sugar works double time to detox skin. Perfect for all skin types.

Dead Sea Minerals Anti-Stress Mask: Award-winning clay mask with Dead Sea Minerals replenishes, re-balances, and makes skin radiant. Perfect for all skin types.

Cucumber Peel-Off Mask: Super-cooling Cucumber peel-off mask lifts impurities to reveal fresh, silky-smooth skin! Perfect for normal to combination skin.

Avocado & Oatmeal Clay Mask: Creamy clay mask with Avocado and Oatmeal purifies and nourishes for a super soft, clean finish. Perfect for normal to combination skin.

