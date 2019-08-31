The Google-made Pixel Slate ChromeOS 2-in-1 returns to $549 (Amazon low), more

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Slate 12.3-inch 1.1GHz/8GB/64GB ChromeOS 2-in-1 for $549 shipped. Matched at B&H and Google direct. That’s $250 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. For those looking outside of the Apple ecosystem, ChromeOS is an option worth considering. When having my MacBook repaired, I worked from ChromeOS and was quite happy with its feature set and performance. Google’s sleek tablet offers a 12.3-inch display backed by a pixel-rich 3,000 x 2,000 resolution. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn the nitty-gritty details of this unit in our hands-on review.

We also spotted the Microsoft Surface Go Intel Gold/64GB/4GB for $311.09 shipped at ANTOnline via Rakuten when coupon codehas been applied during checkout.. That’s $87 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we have seen. Surface Go is aptly named due to it’s extremely portable form-factor. This doesn’t hold it back though as it is capable of running full Windows 10 on a compact 10-inch device. Rated 4.2/5 stars

Always have a power brick in your bag with RAVPower’s 61W USB-C Wall Charger for $40 when clipping the on-page coupon. This extremely capable wall adapter is 50% smaller than Apple’s MacBook charger, yielding a teeny-tiny alternative to most standard plugs.

Google Pixel Slate features:

Google Pixel Slate is made to deliver brilliant entertainment, portable performance and everything you love about Google for how you live & work today

12.3 inch molecular Display with 6 million pixels brings your favorite movies and videos to life. Tuned to Perfection, the Dual front-firing speakers deliver a premium Audio experience

Get more done with powerful multitasking tools including split screen, multi window browsing, and collaboration apps like Google docs, sheets, and slide

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!