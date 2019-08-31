Dyson’s V7 Animal Vac offers 30-minutes of runtime: $190 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $189.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally $400, Best Buy has it on sale for $380 and Amazon has it down fo $320 in new condition. For comparison, our last mention was $230 in new condition and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. The V7 Animal is a great vacuum for anyone who wants a lightweight and portable way to clean. It offers up to 30 minutes of runtime, which is generally enough to pick up most of your house before it needs to return to the charger. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 6-month Dyson warranty.

Ditch the battery-powered cordless design to save some cash. The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is $30 shipped at Amazon. It offers multiple models of vacuums in one budget-friendly package, though it will need to remain plugged into the wall to be used.

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner:

The Dyson V7 animal cord-free vacuum has 75 percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 animal cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Gentle on hard floors. Tough on dirt.

