Anker Gold Box offers 40% off charging accessories, USB-C Lightning cable $12, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers up to 40% off an array of Anker accessory charging products. Anker products get well over 4/5 star ratings from thousands of Amazon reviewers. Some standouts include:

Superior durability. Support for high-speed charging via Power Delivery. This is the world-famous PowerLine II, now with a new set of connectors for the current mobile generation. PowerLine II is MFi certified for flawless compatibility with all Lightning devices, and capable of charging speeds that are 2.5× faster than stock Lightning technology. Use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery charger (including Apple 18W 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter) to charge your iOS device, and access fast-charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, and later models. Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac and iPad Pro to seamlessly sync & charge.