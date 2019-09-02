This 3-in-1 iPhone lens kit upgrades your mobile photos at $13.50 (50% off)

CriacrDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Upgraded 3-in-1 iPhone Camera Lens Kit for $13.49 Prime shipped when the code JN6C4L5X is used at checkout. This is down from its $27 going rate, offering up a 50% discount and marking one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. Whether you have an iPhone 8 with a single camera or the iPhone XS with Apple’s latest dual-lens system, this kit is a must for budding iPhoneographers. In this kit, you’ll find a 185-degree fisheye, 0.6x wide-angle, and 15x macro lens. With these options, mobile photographers will vastly expand their capabilities when shooting. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A must for mobile photography is this $5.50 Prime shipped Bluetooth remote shutter. Whether you have your iPhone or Android set against a wall, on a smartphone tripod, or something entirely different, this remote lets you take a picture with the click of a button.

Criacr 3-in-1 iPhone Camera Lens Kit features:

Higher stability, not easy to slide, compatible with more than 95% of mobile phones or tablets with camera functions, you don’t need to worry this lens falling from your phone. Adopting aviation aluminum and multi-layer coated bismuth optical glass, tantalum optical glass filter, through multi-layer green film plating process, the light transmittance can reach 99%. 4 groups of 4 lenses are layer-by-layer corrected, which makes the image quality of the captured image is undistorted, no color difference, and no vignetting.

