Save $110 on the Alexa-enabled ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 robot vacuum, now $170

Amazon is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum for $169.99 shipped when the code 20LABORDAY is used at checkout. This is down from its $280 list price, $190 going rate recently, and beats Amazon’s Prime Day mention by $15. If you hate vacuuming, then this robot makes the perfect addition to any home. With the press of a button on a smartphone (or simple voice command through Alexa or Assistant), you’ll easily achieve clean floors. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering the bObsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum and Mop for $199.99 shipped. This is down from its $400 list price and $290 going rate from third-parties at Amazon. This vacuum is dual-function as it not only picks up dust and dirt, but also offers a mopping function for further cleaning. Rated 4/5 stars.

The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a great alternative at just $30 shipped on Amazon. Though you’ll lose out on the automated functions, the Eureka features a 3-in-1 design to make cleaning a breeze. Plus, this stick vacuum is only three pounds, making it simple to move around your home.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum features:

Equipped with two side brushes and a main brush, DEEBOT will sweep, lift, and vacuum to clean an entire floor (Auto mode), a small area (Spot mode), or the edge of your floor (Edge mode) Works with Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. ECOVACS Smart App comes w/ 5+ advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc

Increase suction power by up to 2X for particularly troublesome messes

Longer battery life for even more cleaning! Auto-return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean

Includes anti-drop & anti-collision sensors, auto-return charging, automatic software update, durable protective bumpers, high-efficiency filter, anti-scratch finish, a large easy-to-empty dustbin, large wheels for climbing thresholds, etc

A large dustbin ensures DEEBOT is able to clean large homes and is great for pet hair

