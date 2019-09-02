Egyptian cotton sheets up to 40% off today only at Amazon from $45 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Thread Spread (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off its 1000 Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheets in several color options. These sheets are currently marked down from $45 shipped, which regularly are priced at $90 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. They’re also available in sizes from twin to California king and come with a flat and fitted sheet as well as 2 pillow cases. Rated 4/5 stars with over 4,700 reviews.

Also, be sure to protect your comforter with the SafeRest Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Cover. This mattress cover is priced from $24.95 for the twin size and goes up to $34.95 for the California king. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 37,000 reviews.

10000 Egyptian Cotton Sheets feature:

100% Long Staple Pure Egyptian Cotton – Sateen Weave

When crafting our authentic, 1000 Thread Count sets, Thread Spread uses only pure, 100% long staple Egyptian cotton yarns, which are renowned for their superior quality and durability.

A sateen finish offers a lustrous look like silk or satin, yet more breathable and natural.

This Queen size set features 4 pieces: 1 Flat Sheet: 90” x 102”, 1 Fitted Sheet 60” x 80” with top-quality elastic and 18″ extra deep pockets, and 2 Standard-size Pillowcases 21” x 32”. No matter what size or style you order, we are committed to ensuring you love your new sheets.

