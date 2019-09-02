J.Crew Factory offers deals from $10 with an extra 60% off clearance

J.Crew Factory offers an extra 60% off clearance and 50% off sitewide with code FALLFUN at checkout. Receive complimentary shipping for J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up). The men’s 9-inch Gramercy Flex Chino Shorts are on sale for just $10, which is $40 off the original rate. These shorts are infused with stretch and feature a modern length that’s stylish. They’re available in multiple color options and rated 4.3/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout is the Chambray Tie-Waist Top for women that’s marked down to $35. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $70. I love a chambray top because it’s versatile to pair with jeans, shorts, leggings, over dresses and more.

Our top picks for women include:

