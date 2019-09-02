Pioneer’s 7-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver hits new Amazon low of $549.50

Amazon is offering the Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver (W4500NEX) for $549.44 shipped. That’s $150 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. With the smartphone landscape being so competitive these days, I strive to purchase platform agnostic solutions whenever I can. Not only will this receiver deliver wireless CarPlay, it’ll also bring wire-free Android Auto ensuring that nearly any mainstream smartphone will be ready to roll with it. A built-in DVD player serves as yet another backup that’s handy for keeping passengers entertained. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Take a simpler approach with iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 for $22. This handy one-touch mount makes it dead simple to prop your smartphone up on the dashboard or windshield. I’ve been using iOttie dash mounts for several years now and haven’t had a complaint yet.

Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver features:

Wireless Apple Car Play or Android Auto – your choice Pioneer’s AVIC-W4500NEX DVD receiver is a switch-hitting smartphone-capable beast, with both wireless Apple CarPlayand Android Auto, so you can hit the road without even pausing to plug in your phone. Thanks to Siri Eyes Free, Google VR voice control, and a brilliant 6.94″ display, checking out your favorite media a breeze. And this receiver features some cool features like Web Link and Miracast to get even more out of your phone’s capabilities.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!