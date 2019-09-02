Haul a new MacBook Air in Samsonite’s Kombi Backpack: $50 (All-time low)

Samsonite’s official eBay storefront is offering its Kombi Backpack in Black/Brown for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Samonsite direct. That’s $31 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy, a $4 savings compared to Amazon’s current sale price, and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $2. This compact backpack is perfect for those wielding a 13-inch MacBook Air, Pro, or iPad. Various compartments throughout keep items from piling up into a cluttered mess. Its materials are comprised of ballistic nylon and genuine leather, leaving you with a high-quality backpack that’s built to last several years. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Boost organization with this $13 Cocoon GRID-IT! accessory. A rubberized woven elastic retention system provides all sorts of differently-sized slots perfect for keeping cables and small electronics both organized and held in place. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Samsonite Kombi Backpack features:

CONSTRUCTED of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details

PADDED LAPTOP compartment fits up to 14″ laptop

SMARTSLEEVE slides over upright handles for easy mobility

BUSINESS ORGANIZATION features include key fob and multiple pockets for organization

FLEECE-LINED POCKET will help protect your phone from scratches. Shoulder straps and top handle padded for comfort

