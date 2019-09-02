Schlage’s HomeKit-ready Sense Deadbolt gets cut to $155.50 for Labor Day

Amazon is offering the Schlage Sense Smart HomeKit Deadbolt in Satin Nickel for $155.43 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is one of the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked. I’ve owned two of these deadbolts for a couple of years now and appreciate both its elegant look and smart home compatibility. It’s made with HomeKit in mind and remote locking/unlocking works once paired with an Apple TV. Passcodes can be easily managed from the Schlage Home app and Alexa control can be added when a Wi-Fi adapter has been purchased. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nearly all of your savings will cover Schlage’s Camelot Door Handle. Its styling fits quite nicely with the Schlage Sense Deadbolt and it’s able to work with both right and left swing doors. Installation is simple and only a Philips screwdriver is required.

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt features:

Hands-free voice control requires Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter and Alexa device

Free iOS and Android smartphone app lets you manage codes, set schedules and view usage history

Lock and unlock from anywhere by pairing with the Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter

Pair with Apple HomeKit devices to use with iOS and Siri voice control only

Secure encryption

