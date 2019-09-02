The Slice Box Cutter is a must for Amazon shoppers at $11.50 Prime shipped

- Sep. 2nd 2019 9:26 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Slice Auto Retractable Box Cutter with Ceramic Blade for $11.56 Prime shipped. This is down from its normal near-$20 going rate and is a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re like me, then it’s likely you have to open up a lot of packages throughout the week. This cutter features a ceramic blade that won’t easily dull. Plus, it is auto-retractable, meaning once you’re done using it, the blade goes away so nobody can get hurt. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Those who want a multi-function blade, check out the Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted Knife at $8 Prime shipped. Though it’s not auto-retractable, and the blade isn’t made from ceramic, you’re getting a 4.5-inch cutting area instead of a fraction of that. I generally prefer using a knife as it can be easily sharpened when it gets dull and you can use it for many more projects.

Slice Box Cutter features:

  • Auto-retractable Blade is safely hidden when not in use (Must Hold Rubberized Slider Button While Cutting)
  • Zirconium Oxide Ceramic Blade with Rounded Tip for Safety
  • 1 Slice Ceramic Blade = Up to 20 Metal Blades
  • Ceramic Blade only protrudes 1/2″
  • 1% of Slice sales are donated to fund Autism research at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital – Stanford University

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
slice

slice

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide