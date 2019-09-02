The Slice Box Cutter is a must for Amazon shoppers at $11.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Slice Auto Retractable Box Cutter with Ceramic Blade for $11.56 Prime shipped. This is down from its normal near-$20 going rate and is a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re like me, then it’s likely you have to open up a lot of packages throughout the week. This cutter features a ceramic blade that won’t easily dull. Plus, it is auto-retractable, meaning once you’re done using it, the blade goes away so nobody can get hurt. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Those who want a multi-function blade, check out the Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted Knife at $8 Prime shipped. Though it’s not auto-retractable, and the blade isn’t made from ceramic, you’re getting a 4.5-inch cutting area instead of a fraction of that. I generally prefer using a knife as it can be easily sharpened when it gets dull and you can use it for many more projects.

Slice Box Cutter features:

Auto-retractable Blade is safely hidden when not in use (Must Hold Rubberized Slider Button While Cutting)

Zirconium Oxide Ceramic Blade with Rounded Tip for Safety

1 Slice Ceramic Blade = Up to 20 Metal Blades

Ceramic Blade only protrudes 1/2″

1% of Slice sales are donated to fund Autism research at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital – Stanford University

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!