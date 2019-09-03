Twelve South TimePorter simplifies Apple Watch travels: $36.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South TimePorter for Apple Watch for $36.46 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. With room for a charging cable, power adapter, and several bands, this case makes an excellent Apple Watch companion. It can be opened to create the perfect viewing-angle to take advantage of the Apple Watch’s built-in nightstand mode. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Stow even more of your favorite Apple accessories in Twelve South’s CaddySack which happens to be on sale for $45.

Don’t need band storage? This $11 carrying case cuts cost by 70% and is made to house both an Apple Watch and its charger. It zips closed when not in use and will fit nicely in most bags. A crush-proof exterior keeps everything protected from any accidents that may occur during your travels.

Twelve South TimePorter features:

Compact travel case for your essential Apple Watch accessories

Holds magnetic charging disk, power adapter and extra bands

Built-in spool neatly manages extra cable while charging

Opens to create a multi-angle travel charging stand

Does not include charging cable, USB charger or Apple Watch band

