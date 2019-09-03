AMIR’s highly-rated Wake-Up Light is currently 50% off, now $18 Prime shipped

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wake-Up Light for $17.99 Prime shipped when the code G3WAFO64 is used at checkout. This is down 50% from its regular going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked historically. If you struggle waking up in the morning, this will become a must-have tool at your bedside table. It offers a sunset simulation to help you fall asleep naturally, while the sunrise simulation wakes you up gently. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the wake-up functionality while still keeping a physical alarm clock. This AmazonBasics model is a great alternative at just $10 Prime shipped. There’s a built-in nightlight to gently illuminate your room, plus it offers a back-up battery so even during power outages you’ll wake up on time.

AMIR Wake-Up Light features:

Sunset Function – The Sunset function helps you to fall asleep by decreasing the intensity of light. You can choose 15/30/60 minutes in the Sunset Function to turn off the light gradually. Please note that if you change the brightness while it is in Sunset Function, the light will turn off after 15/30/60 mins instead of dimming gradually. Upgraded Simulated Sunrise Wake-up Light – Newly version with Sunset & Snooze Function, 10 Intensity of the Warm White light and Easier Touch Screen Buttons. 30 minutes before your alarm time, the light brightens gradually from 1% of brightness to 100%, gently bring you out of deep sleep. Making you more energized and in a better mood upon awakening.

