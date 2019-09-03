Blue Pure’s attractive 211+ Air Purifier is now up to $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier for $199.99 shipped. Today’s deal is $100 off the going rate at Best Buy, $50 below the usual price at Amazon and is the best we can find. Today’s deal is also matching Prime Day 2019. Boasting an advanced “Swedish filter design”, it will remove “99%” of airborne viruses, pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria and more. The 211+ comes with a pair of washable pre-filters to clean the air in a space up to 540 sq. ft. as many as 5 times per hour. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can use your savings to score the Blue Pure 211+ Light Gray Washable Pre-Filters at $9 Prime shipped. But if the Blue Pure option is too pricey for you, consider something like the Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier for $129 shipped. It won’t cover as large a space (360 sq. ft.) and certainly won’t look as nice as today’s featured deal, but it will also save you more than $70.

Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier:

ADVANCED SWEDISH DESIGN. Swedish filter technology captures 99% of airborne pollutants like viruses, pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria and more

ELIMINATES ODORS. Activated carbon filter reduces gases, VOCs, and annoying odors from pets, smoking, cooking, wildfires and more

COLORFUL. Includes machine washable fabric pre-filters in Diva Blue and Dark Shadow. Leave the mesh filter housing exposed for a Scandinavian look

QUIET. No louder than a whisper on the lowest speed (31 dB) and equivalent to the noise level of rainfall on the highest setting (56 dB)

