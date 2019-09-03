Brother’s AirPrint-enabled Color Laser Printer hits new Amazon low of $180

Amazon is offering the Brother Compact Color AirPrint Laser Printer (HL-L3230CDW) for $179.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Office Depot. That’s $50 off the going rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $18. This laser printer allows you to kick ink to the curb thanks to support for color. I bought a color laser printer roughly two years ago and haven’t looked back. This model works with Google Cloud Print, making it dead simple to get jobs handled both on and off of your local Wi-Fi network. AirPrint support ensures that iOS printing is always just a couple of taps away. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Shave $101 off the price when opting for HP’s LaserJet Pro at $79. Going this route means you’ll have to give up on color prints, but will benefit from a significantly smaller form-factor. Support for AirPrint keeps iOS and macOS printing simple, just as it should be.

Brother Compact Color Laser Printer features:

FAST PRINTING TO KEEP YOU MOVING: The Brother HLL3230CDW Digital Color Printer lets you get things done with up to 25 pages per minute print speed.

ENJOY EASY AND AFFORDABLE COLOR PRINTING: Affordably print professional-quality, rich, vivid color documents with laser printer quality.

VERSATILE PAPER HANDLING HELPS INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY: Help minimize refills with the 250-sheet paper tray, adjusting for letter or legal paper. The manual feed slot handles a variety of paper types and sizes, including card stock, envelopes, etc.

