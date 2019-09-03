Upgrade to cast iron cookware while Lodge’s 5-piece set is $53 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Cookware Bundle for $52.88 shipped. Be sure to clip the $1.69 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. This set is regularly $70 with today’s offer being one of the lowest we have tracked and the best we can currently find. Walmart is matching with in-store pickups right now. Make the jump to pre-seasoned cast iron with this made in the USA cookware set. It includes a 10.5-inch griddle, 8-inch skillet, 10.25-inch skillet and a 5-quart (10.25-inch) Dutch Oven as well as a cast iron cover. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While there are certainly cookware sets out there for less, just keep in mind this is cast iron. For comparison sake, a single AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven sells for $40 shipped. However, if the cast iron build doesn’t do anything for you, consider the 15-piece AmazonBasics cookware set for $48.50. It comes with significantly more including an entire range of kitchen utensils. You could also opt for the 8-piece variant at $40 shipped if you don’t need the added utensils.

As usual, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable deals on kitchenware, smart home products, coffee makers, cookers and robot vacuums.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Cookware:

It’s time to cover all your bases. This set includes: 10.5 Inch Griddle, 8 Inch Skillet, 10.25 Inch Skillet, 5 Quart (10.25 Inch) Dutch Oven and Cast Iron Cover that fits 10.25 Inch Skillet and 5 Quart Dutch Oven. A good seasoning makes all the difference. Lodge seasons its cookware with 100% vegetable oil; no synthetic coatings or chemicals. The more you use your iron, the better the seasoning will get.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!