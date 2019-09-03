Be ready for your next adventure: Coleman’s Coastal Cooler at $45 (Reg. $65+)

Walmart is offering the 120-Quart Coleman Coastal Xtreme Series Marine Portable Cooler for $45 shipped. While backordered, it is currently available on Amazon for the same price. Regularly $65 at Walmart, this model goes for more than $80 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best price we can find. Along with the 120-quart capacity (holds 190+ cans), you’re looking at up to 5 days of ice retention. That’s on top of the stainless steel hardware, UVGuard sun protection and a leak-resistant threaded drain. If you have some fishing/hunting trips or something along those lines coming up, a Costal Extreme might be the perfect companion. This model has a 4+ star rating from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if you don’t plan on taking any hardcore trips in to the woods and are just looking for a solid cooler to keep the beer cold, you can do so for much less than $45. While it clearly won’t be keeping your ice cold for as long, Igloo’s Island Breeze 48-Quart Cooler will surely do the trick for casual users and it goes for just $20 Prime shipped.

Coleman Coastal Xtreme Portable Cooler:

Keep your food and drinks cold for the full length of your next boating excursion with the Coleman 120-Quart Coastal Xtreme Series Marine Portable Cooler. Specially designed for boating and fishing, this portable cooler combines a generous capacity with a rugged design that stands up to tough saltwater conditions. Large enough to store up to 204 cans, the cooler offers plenty of room for beverages, food, and any catches you might haul on board.

