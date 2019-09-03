CORSAIR’s gaming mouse pad drops by over 50% to $12 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR MM350 Premium Anti-Fray Gaming Mouse Pad for $11.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its $25 going rate direct from CORSAIR and at Best Buy, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve never used a mousepad while gaming, it’s a must. Your cursor will move across the screen with the utmost precision, plus it keeps your desk clean from scratches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re in the market for an extended mousepad, you can get one for the same price as the smaller model above. You’ll sacrifice CORSAIR’s namesake here, plus likely take a small hit in quality. For those who want to save even more, but still buy from a reputable brand, the VicTsing Mouse Pad is $6 Prime shipped at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.

CORSAIR MM350 Mouse Pad features:

Extra Thick Comfort: Stay in the game longer with 5mm plush rubber construction that also helps smooth out uneven desktop surfaces

Durable Design: Stands up to daily gaming with a precision-stitched, 360° anti-fray edge that guards against surface peeling

Superior Control: Glide-enhanced woven textile surface optimized for high-performance gaming mice with low-friction tracking for pixel-perfect targeting

Looking Good: Wear-resistant dye graphic surface keeps your setup looking fresh and compliments your gaming style

