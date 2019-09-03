Grab 3 Crock-Pot Lunch Food Warmers for just $33 shipped today ($66+ value)

Crock-Pot is now offering a 3-pack of its Lunch Crock Food Warmer (in multiple colors) for just $33 shipped. Simply add three of any color (you can mix and match) to your cart then apply coupon code JACKPOT at checkout. Regularly $30 each direct from Crock-Pot, these containers start at $22 each on Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best we can find. Not only do these containers act like your typical lunch carrier, they feature a warming base that will actually heat your food up for you. Other features include a dishwasher-safe lid/inner container, carrying handle and a 20-Ounce capacity. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if you either don’t need 3 lunch boxes or just aren’t interested in the warming function, there are options for less. However, at just $11 each on today’s featured deal, there really aren’t very many from a trusted brand. One option would be the Rubbermaid LunchBlox Sandwich Kit at $6.60 Prime shipped. Clearly these containers won’t heat your lunch up for you, but they are even easier to clean and carry solid ratings at 4+ stars from over 3,400 Amazon customers.

Lunch Crock Food Warmer :

Enjoy warm, hearty lunches without leaving your desk. The Crock-Pot® Lunch Crock® Food Warmer is a lunch tote and food warmer in one that warms while you work for delicious on-the-go meals that are ready when and wherever you are. Heat leftovers, soups, oatmeal and any number of favorites into amazing meals away from home. Superior portability features include an outer lid, cool-touch exterior, easy-carry handle and cord storage.

