Nike, adidas and more up to 50% off during Finish Line’s End of Season Sale

Finish Line End of Season Sale is live and offering up to 50% off top brands. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Champion and more. Prices are as marked. A $7 flat-rate shipping applies on all sale orders. The men’s Nike Epic React Flyknit Shoes are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $150, although during the sale it’s marked down to $60. These shoes feature stretch material that’s lightweight and a supportive design. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Best of all, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Nike Odyssey React Flyknit is very similar and also on sale for $45. Find the rest of our top picks from Finish Line below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

