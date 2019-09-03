Nike, adidas and more up to 50% off during Finish Line’s End of Season Sale

Finish Line End of Season Sale is live and offering up to 50% off top brands. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Champion and more. Prices are as marked. A $7 flat-rate shipping applies on all sale orders. The men’s Nike Epic React Flyknit Shoes are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $150, although during the sale it’s marked down to $60. These shoes feature stretch material that’s lightweight and a supportive design. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Best of all, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Nike Odyssey React Flyknit is very similar and also on sale for $45. Find the rest of our top picks from Finish Line below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Max 270 Casual Shoes $95 (Orig. $160)
- Nike LeBron 16 Basketball Shoes $115 (Orig. $185)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit $60 (Orig. $150)
- Nike VaporMax Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $190)
- Nike Epic Phantom React Shoes $115 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Zoom 2K Casual Shoes $50 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus $70 (Orig. $120)
- adidas NMD R1 Casual Shoes $60 (Orig. $130)
- Nike Odyssey React Flyknit $45 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Legend React Running Shoes $35 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!