This digital tire pressure gauge also inflates for $15 Prime shipped (50% off)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Tire Pressure Gauge for $14.99 Prime shipped when the code FNQOOANE is used at checkout. This is 50% off its regular rate and is a new low that we’ve tracked. This pressure gauge is designed to be hooked up to an air compressor while you inflate your tires. As you air up your tire, the gauge will let you know what PSI you’ve inflated to. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the inflating feature and opt for just a digital tire pressure gauge at $10 Prime shipped. Really, the only thing you’re losing here is the ability to pump up your tire while checking the pressure. Plus, the digital gauge offers an easy-to-read LCD display, making it super simple to check your tire’s PSI.

GOOLOO Digita Tire Pressure Gauge features:

Performance tested & certified accurate to ±1% with display resolution of 0.1 for maximum accuracy

Features four kinds of measurement ranges: 0 ~ 255 PSI, 0 ~ 18 Bar, 0 ~ 18 Kg/cm2, 0 ~ 1800 kpa

Heavy-duty leakproof brass construction Air chuck perfect avoids air leaking and ensure accurate reading for you!

A Tire Inflator ( need to connect air compessor, Compatible with ¼” NPT air compressors output ) + A Digital Tire Pressure Monitor + Tire Pressure Releaser, heavy duty solid construction, gauge dial head is guarded by thick rubber protector, huge lock-on air chuck

