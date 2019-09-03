GoPro’s Fusion Action Camera sports built-in waterproofing for $255 ($45 off)

- Sep. 3rd 2019 7:09 pm ET

0

Today only, ProElectronics via Rakuten is offering the GoPro Fusion 360-degree Action Camera for $254.99 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This is down $45 from its regular rate of $300 at Best Buy and is just $5 above our last mention. GoPro’s Fusion action camera sports 360-degree recording to capture just about everything going on around you. Plus, it can be submerged in up to 15-feet of water without a secondary housing. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The AKASO EK7000 4K Action Camera is a great alternative for those who are looking to save some cash. It’s $60 shipped, sports 4K recording, and includes a waterproof housing that is good for up to 100 feet. You’ll lose out on 360-degree recording, and the caseless water resistance, but for those on a tighter budget, it’s a great option.

GoPro Fusion 360 Action Camera:

Capture your most exciting adventures with the GoPro Fusion camera. Voice command functions allow for hands-free filming for selfie-style video, while access to the GoPro app lets you preview footage and stitch video all from your smartphone. Featuring VR recording capabilities and next-level video stabilization, the GoPro Fusion camera delivers immersive video quality and virtual reality compatibility.

Rakuten

GoPro Action Cameras

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

