Find the perfect angle with Loctek’s Full-Motion Monitor Mount: $73 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Loctek Full-Motion Gas Spring Monitor Wall Mount for $72.81 shipped. That’s $34 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. For those who like to adjust their monitor’s angle from time to time, this mount is an excellent choice that makes it dead simple to do. Having owned one of Loctek’s monitor mounts for nearly a year, I can vouch for its high-level of quality. Despite owning a hefty monitor, I am able to move it in all directions with a minimal amount of effort. This particular mount supports up to 27-inch displays that weigh a maximum of 19.8-pounds. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 75% of reviewers.

I’ve never mounted a monitor without leaving some smudges and fingerprints behind. If you’re like me, consider grabbing a box of Care Touch Cleaning Wipes for $15. Having used these many times, I can vouch for how convenient these pre-moistened and individually wrapped wipes make it to clean monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and more.

Loctek Full-Motion Monitor Mount features:

Arm easily adjust to support an ergonomically correct workstation; sit more comfortably at your desk while reducing neck, eye and back strain, extend or retract monitor arm; rotate monitor to landscape or portrait mode

Gas spring hovering system gracefully adjusts monitor height

Aircraft-grade aluminum arm features a stylish anti-scratch surface

Cable management system organizes wires

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!