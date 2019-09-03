Nordstrom Rack’s 7 For All Mankind Event takes up to 60% off jeans, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is offering 7 For All Mankind jeans and more at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Standard Active Straight Jeans are on sale for $100, which is down from its original rate of $210. These jeans feature a dark wash and a modern hem that can easily be rolled. This style includes stretch for added comfort and has large front and back pockets for small essentials. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Ankle skinny Jeans are a nice option for fall and I love its slimming dark wash. These jeans will look great with sneakers, boots or sandals alike. Plus, this style is on sale for $80 and originally was priced at $219.

Our top picks for women include:

