Huge 50% price drop on the Philips Avance Juice Extractor, now $150 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Philips Avance Collection Masticating Juice Extractor (HR1897/34) for $149.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day and on its official eBay store. Regularly up to $300 at Walmart and Best Buy, it usually goes for between $220 and $300 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. If you plan on taking your juicing seriously, this is worth a closer look. “From soft fruits and hard vegetables to leafy greens and nuts”, this thing will make short work of just about any ingredient. It also has a sieve-less design which “prevents fibers from sticking to the filter” and makes for super quick clean-ups. Other features include a countertop-friendly 4.33-inch width as well as LED notifications for incorrect assembly and other safety concerns. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, there are some options out there for less. This Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine goes for $54.99 shipped. This model actually houses an even more powerful motor and will surely get the job done. But you might have to do a little bit more pre-cutting of tougher fruits and veggies with this option. However, you could also step it up another notch without spending as much as today’s featured deal. The Breville BJE200XL Compact Juice Fountain at under $100 shipped and with a 4+ star rating from over 6,100 Amazon customers is another notable alternative.

Philips Avance Masticating Juice Extractor:

Energize your diet with this Philips juicer. Its MicroMasticating technology tears into soft or hard produce, so you get more out of fruits and veggies, and the sieve-free design makes cleanup simple. This Philips juicer alerts you via LED feedback if it’s been reassembled incorrectly to ensure safe use every time.

