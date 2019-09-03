Polarized sport sunglasses just in time for football season $12 Prime shipped

HULISLEM (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Blade II Sport Polarized Sunglasses for $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $28, that’s the best price we’ve seen since June. The frames feature a stress-resistant structure and they’re lightweight. It also includes a polarized lens and UV protection to help you see clearly. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 550 reviews.

Protect your sunglasses with the Linksus (98% positive feedback) via Amazon Hard Zippered Case. This case is priced at $7.99 and will help to keep your sunglasses from getting scratched or lost. It also features a clip to keep it connected to your car keys or bag when traveling. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Hulislem Blade Sport Sunglasses feature:

STRESS RESISTANT TR90 FRAMES An active lifestyle means that your sunglasses will have to be tough

LIGHTWEIGHT POLYCARBONATE FRAME: YOU WILL FORGET YOU ARE WEARING THEM In the middle of an adventure you cannot let heavy sunglasses weigh you down.

DUAL LENS POLARIC ELLIPSOID GEOMETRY Each of the lenses are cut from one single toric lens, and incorporate the amazing Dual Lens Polaric Ellipsoid Geometry.

UV 400 MIRROR FLASH COATING The lenses are mirror flash coated, which not only limits the amount of light that your eyes are exposed to, but also ensure that no light of wavelength 400 nanometers

