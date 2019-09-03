REI Outlet discounts Chaco sandals, boots and more at up to 55% off from $26

REI Outlet is offering up to 55% off Chaco Footwear including sandals, boots, slippers and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Men’s Davis Mid Leather Boots that are currently marked down to $105 and originally priced at $140. These boots are perfect for the upcoming fall weather and they’re available in two color options. Designed with a 100% recycled polyester canvas and it features a textured grip to promote added traction. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Z/Cloud Sandals $66 (Orig. $110)
- Z/Eddy X2 Sandals $53 (Orig. $90)
- Marshall Flip-Flops $51 (Orig. $85)
- Davis Mid Leather Shoes $105 (Orig. $140)
- Teton Boots $112 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the ZX/3 Classic Sandals are a must-have. Originally priced at $105, which is down from its original rate of $62. These shoes can be worn in and out of the water for convenience. It also has a cushioned footbed for additional comfort.
Our top picks for women include:
- Ember Boots $112 (Orig. $150)
- ZX/3 Classic Sandals $62 (Orig. $105)
- Rowan Sandals $57 (Orig. $95)
- Z/2 Classic Sandals $62 (Orig. $105)
- Harper Slippers $67 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
