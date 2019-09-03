This desk lamp has five colors + 1000 LUX light output for $26 (Reg. $40)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Office Lamp for $25.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code TS54VMZE at checkout. This is down from its $40 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Offering five different color temperatures and six brightness levels, this lamp is great for any office or home setting. Plus, it offers a nightlight function that is perfect for illuminating your space in the evening. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If it’s just evening illumination you’re after, opt for this 6-pack of plug-in motion-activated dusk to dawn nightlights for $12 Prime shipped. Though they won’t brighten up an entire room, these small lights are perfect for hallways and bathrooms. Plus, the sensors mean they’ll only turn on at night when no other lights are on.

TaoTronics LED Office Lamp features:

Brighter and safer LED: table lamp features advanced LED bulbs that shine up to 1000 lux while being Glare-Free and protecting your eyes’ health

5 colors & 6 brightness modes: LED desk lamp lets you choose from 2700K to 6500K to suit your eyes’ needs and activities

Integrated USB port: 5V/1A iSmart output charges your smartphone or tablet at their optimal speed

Night light: eye-caring LED desk lamp dimly brightens your surroundings, lighting up the path to your room and preventing accidents

1 hour timer: save precious energy with an office lamp that turns off automatically if case you doze off at night

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!