AMIR’s 3-pack of motion sensing LED lights is down to $10.50 (30% off)

Wetekcity Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of AMIR Battery-powered Motion Sensor LED Lights for $10.49 Prime shipped when the code AMTO4IQ6 is used at checkout. This is down 30% from its regular going rate and is within cents of our last mention. I personally put these in my pantry since there was no light in there already. I absolutely love how they illuminate everything perfectly, turning on with motion, and off once the door closes. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

These lights use AAA batteries. Since none are included, you could opt for some rechargeables, or use your savings on this 20-pack of AmazonBasics ones. Once you clip the on-page coupon, the price drops to $4 Prime shipped.

AMIR Motion LED Light features:

Powered by 3PCS AAA batteries (not included) for coreless installation. To provide you with illumination in areas that have limited or no access to electricity

Up to 20 Lumen output, 6 pcs super bright SMD 2835 LED; bright enough to make sure you never stumble in the dark

Auto-on within 10 feet, auto-off after 15 seconds of no motion detected helps prolong battery life. It will turn on only when it is dark and when motion is detected

Simple to install, no hard-wiring. With double-sided adhesive pads and built-in magnet, you can stick on anywhere you like

