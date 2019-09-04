AMIR’s 3-pack of motion sensing LED lights is down to $10.50 (30% off)

Wetekcity Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of AMIR Battery-powered Motion Sensor LED Lights for $10.49 Prime shipped when the code AMTO4IQ6 is used at checkout. This is down 30% from its regular going rate and is within cents of our last mention. I personally put these in my pantry since there was no light in there already. I absolutely love how they illuminate everything perfectly, turning on with motion, and off once the door closes. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
These lights use AAA batteries. Since none are included, you could opt for some rechargeables, or use your savings on this 20-pack of AmazonBasics ones. Once you clip the on-page coupon, the price drops to $4 Prime shipped.
AMIR Motion LED Light features:
- Powered by 3PCS AAA batteries (not included) for coreless installation. To provide you with illumination in areas that have limited or no access to electricity
- Up to 20 Lumen output, 6 pcs super bright SMD 2835 LED; bright enough to make sure you never stumble in the dark
- Auto-on within 10 feet, auto-off after 15 seconds of no motion detected helps prolong battery life. It will turn on only when it is dark and when motion is detected
- Simple to install, no hard-wiring. With double-sided adhesive pads and built-in magnet, you can stick on anywhere you like
