Cook breakfast the right way, Bella’s Ceramic Griddle is $15 today (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Ceramic Griddle in Black (BLA14447) for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll otherwise want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $30, today’s deal is up to 50% in savings and is the best price we can find. Very similar models go for around $30+ at Amazon and today’s deal is matching our previous mention. From pancakes and quesadillas to grilled cheese and bacon, this 10.5 x 20-inch cooking surface has you covered. Other features include a temperature-control probe, non-slip feet, nonstick ceramic coating and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 640 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, today’s featured deal is one of the most affordable out there. Most basic griddle pans go for more than $15 on Amazon. However, you will want to make sure you have a nice silicone spatula or something that won’t scratch the griddle top. The GIR: Get It Right Premium Silicone Spatula Turner at $12 is a great option, but you can save even more with the KitchenAid Nylon Slotted Turner at just $5 Prime shipped.

Bella Ceramic Griddle:

