Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-Day Event offers up to 50% off adidas, Nike, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 50% off select adidas shoes and apparel. Prices are as marked. Plus, find great deals on Nike, Walter Hagen, The North Face, Saucony, ASICS and more. Customers who spend $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s The North Face Alpz Vest is a standout from this sale. This vest is a great option for layering when the weather drops and it’s available in three versatile color options. It’s currently on sale for $45 and originally was priced at $99. I also love that this vest is packable for trips and its 550 goose-filled down material will help to keep you warm. You can also pair the vest with dress shirts, sweaters, pullovers and more. Find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

