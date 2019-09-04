Garmin’s Forerunner 35 Running Watch gets slashed by $30, now $100 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner 35 Running Watch in White for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. This Garmin running watch has a classic black and white design that serves up time, GPS, and heart rate details. It receives automatic software updates, helping to extend its lifespan. ‘Chemically strengthened glass’ aims to prevent accidental damage from occurring. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Shave $20 off when you ditch the Garmin for Huami’s Amazfit Bip Smartwatch at $80. It’s available in four colors, sports 30-day battery life, and features a 1.28-inch color display. Heart rate monitoring, GPS, and several sport modes provide all sorts of fitness use cases.

Garmin Forerunner 35 Running Watch features:

Built in GPS built in to acquire satellites quickly to track how far, how fast and where you run, even under tree cover. No phone required

24/7 heart rate monitoring warm gives you heart rate all day and night no additional Strap required. Display resolution 128 x 128 pixels. Lens material : Chemically strengthened glass

Vibration alerts helpful vibration alerts notify you of running prompts, activity tracking milestones, smart notifications and virtual pacing progress

