Nordstrom Rack’s Fall Shoe Shop: Up to 70% off Cole Haan, Hunter, FRYE, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Fall Shoe Shop offers up to 70% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Steve Madden, Cole Haan, Hunter, FRYE and much more. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Kick up your fall style with the men’s Gordon Rush Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $40. For comparison, they were originally priced at $155. This style will look great with jeans during casual events or dress pants for work. It also features a convenient pull-on design and its cushioned insole promotes comfort. Head below to find more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Vince Camuto Kochelda Over The Knee Boots are a must-have. These chic shoes are stylish and versatile. They will look great with leggings, dresses or jeans alike. Originally priced at $230, which is down from its original rate of $100.

Our top picks for women include:

Also, Cole Haan is offering an array of new styles at up to 50% off including boots, sneakers, sandals and more.

