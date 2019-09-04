Takeya’s 32-oz. bottle locks in temps for 24 hours: $16 (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is offering the Takeya 32-oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $16.28 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Currently $30 at Target, this bottle has been averaging $23 at Amazon recently, and is within $1 of the lowest offer we have tracked. Thanks to its vacuum-insulated design, this bottle is able to lock in ice-cold temps for 24 hours. Those toting hot beverages will be able to enjoy them at right around the original temperature for about 12 hours. It features a leak-proof spout lid that makes it very easy to drink from. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Keep your new bottle clean with a $4 Quickie Brush. This no-nonsense bottle brush allows you to clean difficult to reach areas to ensure that your bottle is debris-free. Rated an average of 4/5 stars by over 275 Amazon shoppers.

Takeya 32-oz. Water Bottle features:

Originals insulated water bottle: Takeya originals stainless steel water bottle keeps beverages ice-cold for 24 hrs, and hot for up to 12 hrs with double-wall insulation. This BPA-free, food-grade water bottle won’t transfer flavors and does not sweat.

Leak-proof spout lid: this insulated stainless steel water bottle comes with an innovative, leak-proof, spout lid that allows for easy one-handed drinking or pouring. It features an innovative hinge lock that keeps the cap out of your way while drinking.

