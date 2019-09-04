Timex’s popular Weekender Watch drops to $25 shipped on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Timex Unisex Weekender 38mm Watch in black and brown for $25.48 shipped. Regularly up to $51 and that’s the lowest price in over 6 months. This watch is a polished and stylish option for everyday wear. It can easily be dressed up or down and it features a light up dial for nighttime vision. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 6,900 reviews.

toppowersellerus via Amazon is offering its 6 Slot Leather Watch Box for just $14.31. This is a great way to display and store your watches. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 720 reviews.

Timex Unisex Weekender Watch features:

Brown genuine leather slip thru strap

Indigo light up watch dial

Analog quartz Movement

Case Diameter: 38 millimeter

Water resistant to 30 millimeter (100 feet): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

