Timex’s popular Weekender Watch drops to $25 shipped on Amazon

- Sep. 4th 2019 11:26 am ET

$25
0

Amazon is offering the Timex Unisex Weekender 38mm Watch in black and brown for $25.48 shipped. Regularly up to $51 and that’s the lowest price in over 6 months. This watch is a polished and stylish option for everyday wear. It can easily be dressed up or down and it features a light up dial for nighttime vision. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 6,900 reviews.

toppowersellerus via Amazon is offering its 6 Slot Leather Watch Box for just $14.31. This is a great way to display and store your watches. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 720 reviews.

Timex Unisex Weekender Watch features: 

  • Brown genuine leather slip thru strap
  • Indigo light up watch dial
  • Analog quartz Movement
  • Case Diameter: 38 millimeter
  • Water resistant to 30 millimeter (100 feet): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$25

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timex

About the Author