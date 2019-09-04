Ditch that old waffle maker for this gorgeous steel Calphalon: $50 (Reg. $86+)

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Calphalon IntelliCrisp Waffle Maker in dark stainless steel (CKCLWF1) for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120, it fetches around $86 at Amazon where it has only dropped down to $50 once. Today’s deal is as much as $70 in savings and is the lowest total we can find. Along with the attractive dark steel finish, this model features an LCD display, ceramic-coated plates, 5 browning settings, and the ability to make two Belgian waffles at once. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any waffle maker that looks this nice on the counter top, provided the dark stainless steel finish suits your decor. However, you can definitely get in the waffle game for less. The Dash Mini Maker can handle waffles, paninis and much more for just $10 Prime shipped. Clearly, the size of said waffles are going to be much smaller than the featured deal and you’ll only be making one at a time. You also might want to hide it in the cupboard when guests come over. But at just $10, it might be worth it for solo breakfasts and the like as well.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for discounted kitchenware, yard tools, smart home products and much more.

Calphalon IntelliCrisp Waffle Maker:

Add the perfect waffles to your breakfast menu with this Calphalon IntelliCrisp waffle maker. The five-setting waffle shade selector lets you select the doneness of your choosing, while the countdown timer keeps track of cooking progress. The cooking surface of this Calphalon IntelliCrisp waffle maker is ceramic-coated, providing evenly distributed heat for crisp, fluffy waffles.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!